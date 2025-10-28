13-year-old facing charges after statue of legendary area sportscaster damaged

Statue honoring Reds icon Marty Brennaman damaged nearly two months after its unveiling

CINCINNATI — A 13-year-old is facing charges after the statue of a legendary local sportscaster was damaged.

The statue, honoring Marty Brennaman, located between those of Pete Rose and Joe Morgan at Crosley Terrace, was created by artist Tom Tsuchiya to honor Brennaman’s 46-year career as the voice of the Reds.

It was unveiled on Sept. 6.

The microphone of the statue was broken off.

Cincinnati police charged a 13-year-old with vandalism, WCPO reported Tuesday.

A Cincinnati Reds spokesperson confirmed they are aware of the damage and are investigating the incident.

Brennaman expressed that the statue was one of his greatest honors, even more significant than his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

