13-year-old seriously hurt after hitting car with bike

Emergency lights on a us police car Oliver Helbig/Getty Images (Oliver Helbig/Getty Images)
By WHIO Staff

RIVERSIDE — A 13-year-old boy was seriously hurt after being hit by a car in Riverside.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 previously reported that on Aug. 9, police and medics were called to the crash on Cauley Place and Burkhardt Road.

A 13-year-old was on his bike approaching the intersection of Burkhardt Road and Cauley Place when he hit a car, according to a crash report.

TRENDING STORIES:

The boy was taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries.

The 18-year-old driver and her passengers were not hurt.

The boy was wearing a helmet.

We will continue to follow his story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!