13-year-old seriously hurt after hitting car with bike

RIVERSIDE — A 13-year-old boy was seriously hurt after being hit by a car in Riverside.

News Center 7 previously reported that on Aug. 9, police and medics were called to the crash on Cauley Place and Burkhardt Road.

A 13-year-old was on his bike approaching the intersection of Burkhardt Road and Cauley Place when he hit a car, according to a crash report.

The boy was taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries.

The 18-year-old driver and her passengers were not hurt.

The boy was wearing a helmet.

We will continue to follow his story.

