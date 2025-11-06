13-year-old seriously injured after shooting

Yellow law enforcement tape isolating crime scene. Blurred view of city, toned in red and blue police car lights
13-year-old seriously injured after shooting (New Africa - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

CLEVELAND — A 13-year-old was seriously injured after a shooting on Tuesday in Cleveland.

Cleveland Police officers received a ShotSpotter alert in the area of W. 86th St. and Denison Ave. around 2:30 pm., according to our CBS news affiliate, WOIO.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Officers said the teen was speaking at the scene, and was in a serious but stable condition. He was taken to an area hospital.

Police have said there have been no arrests made at this time, and there is an ongoing investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!