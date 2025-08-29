13K households to receive annual City of Dayton survey

DAYTON — The City of Dayton wants to hear from its citizens.

The city is conducting its annual Dayton Survey, inviting approximately 13,000 randomly selected households to provide feedback on the city’s programs and services

The survey, which will be mailed in late August or early September, comprises approximately 80 questions covering topics such as government operations, neighborhood conditions, and resident priorities, according to a city spokesperson.

The responses will help city leaders understand community needs and guide policy and budget decisions.

Residents will receive the survey by mail and can complete it either by returning the paper survey within two weeks or by submitting their responses online using a unique PIN code provided in the mailed packet. All survey responses are anonymous.

To encourage participation, the survey administrator, ETC Institute, will randomly select one participant to receive a $500 VISA gift card.

Eligibility for the gift card requires residents to be part of the initial mailing group and to return a completed survey either by mail or online.

Residents should look for an envelope displaying the official City of Dayton logo with the message, “Help the City of Dayton serve you better by taking this survey!”

For any questions regarding the survey, residents can contact the City of Dayton at 937-333-4017 or via email at thedaytonsurvey@daytonohio.gov.

