14-year-old charged after bringing marijuana to school

Centerville High School FILE PHOTO.
By WHIO Staff

CENTERVILLE — A 14-year-old Centerville student was charged after bringing marijuana to school last week.

Around 12:23 p.m. Friday, School Resource officers at Centerville High School reported a drug abuse incident, according to a Centerville Police Report.

A 14-year-old female was charged with possession of marijuana, according to the report.

The matter has been forwarded to the Juvenile Court.

