14-year-old girl arrested after allegedly stabbing sister

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 14-year-old girl was arrested after she allegedly stabbed her older sister in Ohio on Tuesday morning, according to our CBS affiliate WTOL-11 TV.
The incident occurred inside a home in the 1900 block of Balkan Place in Toledo around 9:45 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers found a 19-year-old with a “deep stab wound” on her left shoulder, WTOL-11 reported.
Officials said the stabbing happened during an argument.
The 14-year-old girl was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Justice Center.
Additional details were not immediately available.
