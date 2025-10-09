14-year-old girl arrested after allegedly stabbing sister

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 14-year-old girl was arrested after she allegedly stabbed her older sister in Ohio on Tuesday morning, according to our CBS affiliate WTOL-11 TV.

The incident occurred inside a home in the 1900 block of Balkan Place in Toledo around 9:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 19-year-old with a “deep stab wound” on her left shoulder, WTOL-11 reported.

Officials said the stabbing happened during an argument.

The 14-year-old girl was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Justice Center.

Additional details were not immediately available.

