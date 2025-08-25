14-year-old girl hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Ohio

LICKING COUNTY — A 14-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after she was hit by a vehicle in Ohio on Saturday afternoon.
First responders were dispatched to Swans Road in Licking County on reports of a person who was struck by a vehicle, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.
Madison Township Fire Chief Nick Garver said the victim was flown to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.
Details on her condition were not immediately available.
No vehicle was at the scene, WBNS-10 TV reported.
Additional details about the crash were not immediately available.
The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
