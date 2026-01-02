14-year-old Ohio boy dead after New Year’s Eve crash

FILE PHOTO: A child was killed after a statue fell on him at a luxury Arizona hotel.

MORROW COUNTY, Ohio — A 14-year-old boy died in a crash on New Year’s Eve in Ohio.

The crash happened on County Road 59 in Morrow County just before 3 p.m., according to our media partner WBNS-10 TV.

A preliminary investigation found that a 16-year-old boy was driving a pickup truck east on County Road 59 when he went off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

The 14-year-old Bellville boy was the passenger in the pickup truck when the crash happened.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the 14-year-old died on scene and the driver was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected factors in this crash, according to WBNS-10.

Both boys were wearing their seatbelts when the crash happened.

This crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

