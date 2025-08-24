14-year-old runs to McDonald’s for help after being stabbed, later dies at hospital

By WHIO Staff

TOLEDO — A 14-year-old boy died after being stabbed in Toledo Saturday night, according to our CBS affiliate WTOL-11 TV.

Police responded to a McDonald’s restaurant along N. Summit Street near 124th Street before 8:30 p.m.

The victim, who has been identified as Xander Epps, ran to the fast-food restaurant for help after he was stabbed down the street, WTOL-11 reports.

Epps was treated and transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Authorities arrested and charged a 16-year-old suspect with murder, according to WTOL-11.

The suspect’s identity was not immediately available.

WTOL-11 reports that at least eight people were inside the McDonald’s when the teen ran inside.

