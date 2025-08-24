14-year-old runs to McDonald’s for help after being stabbed, later dies at hospital

TOLEDO — A 14-year-old boy died after being stabbed in Toledo Saturday night, according to our CBS affiliate WTOL-11 TV.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police responded to a McDonald’s restaurant along N. Summit Street near 124th Street before 8:30 p.m.
The victim, who has been identified as Xander Epps, ran to the fast-food restaurant for help after he was stabbed down the street, WTOL-11 reports.
TRENDING STORIES:
- At least 1 dead after semi truck flips onto side, closes parts of busy highway in Dayton
- Ohio officer arrested for suspected OVI after allegedly crashing into sheriff’s vehicle
- Person hospitalized after reported stabbing in Harrison Township
Epps was treated and transported to the hospital, where he later died.
Authorities arrested and charged a 16-year-old suspect with murder, according to WTOL-11.
The suspect’s identity was not immediately available.
WTOL-11 reports that at least eight people were inside the McDonald’s when the teen ran inside.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group