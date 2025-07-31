1,400 gallons of water-chemical mix leak into retention pond; EPA continuing to monitor

1400 gallons of water-chemical mix leak into retention pond, prompts hazmat response in Springfield 1,400 gallons of a water-chemical mix leaked into a retention pond and prompted a Hazmat response in Springfield Wednesday night.
By WHIO Staff

SPRINGFIELD — More than a thousand gallons of a chemical mix spilled into a retention pond in Springfield.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The leak at TruTech released 1,400 gallons of water mixed with potassium cyanide and sodium cyanide Wednesday night.

The chemicals used by the company to treat rust on metal were diluted enough that they did not pose a substantial threat to the environment or public health.

TRENDING STORIES:

“We do have a sense of some of the root causes,” Shannon Ricciardo, Vice President of TruTech, said. “But I’d like to (wait until) the investigations fully complete before sharing details.”

Chief Jacob King of the Springfield Fire Department explained that although the chemicals initially react with water to create hydrogen cyanide gas, the reaction would occur in less than ten minutes, and the gas would evaporate quickly.

King noted that the department considered issuing a warning to the area, particularly for fishers using the nearby retention pond, but decided against it due to the low concentration of the chemicals.

Employees at TruTech who work with these chemicals regularly use minimal protective gear, such as splash guards, gloves, and glasses, indicating the chemicals’ relatively low hazard level in their diluted state.

King said there is no risk to the public at this time.

The EPA is continuing to run tests on the water as TruTech continues to cooperate with the investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!