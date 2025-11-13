15-year-old accused of killing 2 teens facing murder charges

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A 15-year-old boy is being charged as an adult for the deadly shooting of two teens last year.

Michael Johnson, Jr., was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on four counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault on Thursday.

The charges are in connection with the shooting deaths of 14-year-old Corey Prater and 17-year-old Javonta Morgan.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Miami Chapel Road on the evening of March 14, 2024.

When police got to the scene, they found Prater injured and someone performing CPR on him. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Morgan was taken to the hospital from the scene by a private vehicle. He also died from his injuries at the hospital.

A week after the shooting, Dayton Police asked for the public’s help locating Johnson, who was 14 at the time. Police said he was accused of killing Prater and Morgan.

Johnson was arrested by the U.S. Marshals’ Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team in Peroria, Illinois, a month later.

He’s currently in custody at the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in court next week.

