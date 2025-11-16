15-year-old arrested for murder in Ohio

By WHIO Staff

SUMMIT COUNTY — A teenager was arrested for murder after a deadly shooting in Ohio, according to our CBS affiliate, WOIO-19 TV.

The shooting happened in the 10800 block of Revenna Road in Twinsburg Saturday night.

Twinsburg police told WOIO-19 that a 15-year-old was arrested for murder and tampering with evidence.

The teen was transported to the Summit County juvenile Detention Center, where they will be until a court hearing.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and additional information wasn’t immediately available.

