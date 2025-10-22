15-year-old dies after being hit while on dirt bike; driver charged

Christopher Oliver II (Clark County Jail)
By WHIO Staff

SPRINGFIELD — A 15-year-old has died from his injuries after being hit by a car while riding his dirt bike in Springfield

As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash happened on Sept. 21 in the area of North Florence Street and Lagonda Avenue.

A 15-year-old boy was riding a dirt bike on the south sidewalk along Lagonda Avenue.

When he went to cross from the south sidewalk to the north sidewalk, he was hit by a gold Toyota Camry.

The teen, identified in court documents and a crash report as Nathaniel Thompson, was critically hurt and died from his injuries in the hospital on Oct. 3, according to his obituary.

The driver of the Camry, identified by police as Christopher Oliver, left the scene and was arrested the next day.

Police said Oliver removed the license plate from his Camry and left the car at an address on Logaonda.

Oliver is facing charges of tampering with evidence, failure to stop after an accident, and obstruction of official business.

News Center 7 previously reported that a second person was arrested in connection with the crash. At this time, it does not appear she is facing any charges.

We will continue to follow this story.

