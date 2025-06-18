15-year-old girl reported missing from Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing from Darke County.
15-year-old Brook Harter was last seen on Tuesday, June 17, around 9:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Beamsville Union City Road, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
Harter is 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a tan and white tank top with black shorts.
If you have any information about Harter’s whereabouts, contact the Darke County Sheriff’s Office at 937-548-3399.
