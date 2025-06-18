15-year-old girl reported missing from Darke County

Missing Girl Darke County (Darke County Sheriff's Office)
By WHIO Staff

DARKE COUNTY — A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing from Darke County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

15-year-old Brook Harter was last seen on Tuesday, June 17, around 9:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Beamsville Union City Road, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

TRENDING STORIES:

Harter is 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a tan and white tank top with black shorts.

If you have any information about Harter’s whereabouts, contact the Darke County Sheriff’s Office at 937-548-3399.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!