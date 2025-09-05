15-year-old girl waiting for school bus grabbed in attempted abduction in Ohio

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — A man is in police custody after he allegedly tried to abduct a 15-year-old girl waiting for the school bus in Ohio Friday morning, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

The incident happened along Fair Road in Strongsville around 6:40 a.m.

The girl told Strongsville police that a man approached and grabbed her while she was waiting for the school bus to arrive.

She was able to pull away and run back to her house, WOIO-19 reported.

Police said they found a man at a home around a quarter mile from the location of the incident.

Dominic Anthony Sacco, 27, was identified as the man who is accused of trying to abduct the girl.

Sacco was arrested on abduction charges, WOIO-19 reported.

Strongsville City School Superintendent Dr. Cameron Ryba released a statement on the incident.

“This morning, on Fair Road, a Strongsville High School student experienced a serious safety situation when a 27-year-old man approached and grabbed her. The student acted quickly to get away, returned safely to her home, and called the police. Thanks to her courage and the swift response of the Strongsville Police Department, the man was identified and arrested. As both a Superintendent and a father, I am deeply concerned by this incident. I am extremely grateful for the student’s strength in protecting herself and for the immediate actions of the Strongsville Police Department to ensure her safety and to quickly arrest this individual. As a community, we will continue working together to ensure this remains an isolated incident. Please take a moment to talk with your children, not to create fear, but to help them build awareness and confidence about what to do if they ever feel unsafe. We will remain in close partnership with the Strongsville Police Department and will share updates, resources, and any additional safety measures as more information becomes available. Together, we remain committed to providing a safe environment for all of our students. Please don’t hesitate to reach out if we can provide any support to your children or your family at this time." — Ryba wrote

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

