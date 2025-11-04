$15K reward available for information leading to arrest of suspect in deadly lounge shooting

Quandric Morris-Ogelsby (Dayton Police & Fire via Facebook)
DAYTON — Investigators are looking for any leads to help find a man accused of shooting and killing a man at a local lounge earlier this year.

Dayton Police shared on Tuesday that the FBI is now offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 38-year-old Quandric Morris-Ogelsby.

Morris-Ogelsby is accused of shooting and killing 46-year-old Kayson Webb at Sugar’s Lounge on N. Main Street on April 5. Police said the shooting happened after a dice game at the lounge.

Following the shooting, Morris-Ogelsby left the scene and went to a friend’s house in Middletown. The car he used to drive was recovered in Middletown.

Police say Morris-Ogelsby has an “extensive criminal history, including being a known drug dealer in Xenia.” He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Morris-Ogelsby is 6′3″ and weighs around 250 lbs.

Anyone with information about Morris-Ogelsby’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local FBI office, Dayton Police Department (937) 333-COPS (2677), Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP (7867) or on the web at miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

