16-old-year dead, 14-year-old in custody after shooting at Raising Cane’s

CLEVELAND — A 16-year old boy is dead, and a 14-year-old boy is in custody after a fatal shooting at a Raising Cane’s on Sunday evening in Cleveland.

Mayfield Heights Police officers responded to a report of a shooting just after 10 p.m. near the 5500 block of Mayfield Road, according to our CBS news affiliate, WOIO.

Phillip Longino Jr., 16, of Cleveland, was shot near the entrance of the restaurant.

He was transported to Cleveland Clinic-Hillcrest Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Police said the shooting took place after an altercation that happened inside the restaurant.

An 18-year-old man has also been detained as part of the investigation.

The Raising Cane’s and the Sheetz next door were also closed during the investigation.

