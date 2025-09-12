16-year-old boy in critical condition after being hit by vehicle while riding bike in Springfield

Springfield Police Cruiser Stock photo of a Springfield Police Cruiser (WHIO Staff: Adam Ewry)
By WHIO Staff

SPRINGFIELD — A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle while riding a bike in Springfield on Thursday evening.

Around 5:53 p.m., Springfield Police Officers were dispatched to the intersection of East Home Road and North Belmont Ave on reports of a vehicle hitting a bicyclist.

Upon arrival, responders found a 16-year-old boy who had been riding a bike when he was hit by an SUV.

The teen was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition, according to police.

The driver of the SUV remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

