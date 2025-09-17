16-year-old boy dies after shooting in Ohio neighborhood

Deadly shooting Photo contributed by WCPO (WCPO/WCPO)
By WHIO Staff

CINCINNATI — A 16-year-old boy is dead after being shot in an Ohio neighborhood on Tuesday.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 5 p.m. in Cincinnati, according to our news partner WCPO.

Medics transported two people to the hospital.

Police identify the victim as Thomas Bell, 16.

When officers arrived, they found two people shot along E McMicken Avenue near Walnut Street in Grant Park, WCPO said.

The other shooting victim was listed in critical condition.

The shooting remains under investigation.

