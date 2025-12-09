16-year-old boy found shot in alley in local neighborhood

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A 16-year-old boy was found shot in an alleyway in Dayton over the weekend, according to a Dayton Police Department spokesperson.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the shooting was reported in an alley behind the 1200 block of Windsor Avenue around 11:40 a.m.

When Dayton police arrived on scene, they found the teenager suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics took the boy to a local hospital, where he is listed in a non-life-threatening condition.

Investigators later arrested an 18-year-old suspect who was booked in the Montgomery County Jail on felonious assault charges, the spokesperson said.

The suspect’s identity was not immediately available.

This shooting remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department Violent Offender Unit.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Dayton Police Department at (937) 333-2677 or submit an anonymous tip through Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP.

