16-year-old clocked going nearly twice the speed limit

Speeder Caught Dayton Police Dept. (Dayton Police Department )
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Police pulled over a teen driver accused of going nearly twice the speed limit.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On July 12, as part of the OVI task force detail, a Dayton officer caught a 16-year-old driving 109 mph in a 55 mph zone.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officers pulled the driver over on US-35 westbound near South Smithville Road.

The 16-year-old was charged with speeding, reckless operation and failure to signal.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!