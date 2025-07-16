16-year-old clocked going nearly twice the speed limit

DAYTON — Police pulled over a teen driver accused of going nearly twice the speed limit.
On July 12, as part of the OVI task force detail, a Dayton officer caught a 16-year-old driving 109 mph in a 55 mph zone.
Officers pulled the driver over on US-35 westbound near South Smithville Road.
The 16-year-old was charged with speeding, reckless operation and failure to signal.
