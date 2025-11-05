16-year-old in custody after police chase on I-70 E

16-year-old in custody after police chase on I-70 E
By WHIO Staff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A juvenile is in custody after a police chase that ended on the I-70 E ramp to I-75 NB.

The Englewood Police Department was notified of a hit-and-run car crash on S Main St. and Rockridge Rd. A witness to the crash followed the driver, according to an Englewood Police Department spokesperson.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Police officers tried to stop the driver on I-70 E, just east of SR 48, but the driver fled, prompting a police chase.

As the driver was attempting to exit on the I-75 NB ramp, the vehicle crashed into the concrete wall, ending the chase.

The driver, a 16-year-old male, was taken into custody and transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital for evaluation.

The driver was released from the hospital and was transported to the Juvenile Intervention Center.

The driver was charged with operating a vehicle without a driver’s license, leaving the scene of an accident, and failure to comply with the order of a police officer.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!