16-year-old girl grazed by bullet, 19-year-old shot in Ohio neighborhood

CLEVELAND — A 16-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet, and a 19-year-old man was shot in an Ohio neighborhood Saturday afternoon.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Crews were dispatched to reports of a shooting just after noon in the 9500 block of Wade Park Ave in Cleveland, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Police find third body connected to apparent murder-suicide
- Firefighters respond to structure fire in Preble County
- Police, Ohio BCI agents respond to Greene County neighborhood
The shooting took place in the city’s Hough neighborhood.
A 16-year-old girl was grazed in the face, and a 19-year-old man was shot in the leg, WOIO-19 reported.
Additional details were not immediately released.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group