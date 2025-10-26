16-year-old girl grazed by bullet, 19-year-old shot in Ohio neighborhood

CLEVELAND — A 16-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet, and a 19-year-old man was shot in an Ohio neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to reports of a shooting just after noon in the 9500 block of Wade Park Ave in Cleveland, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

The shooting took place in the city’s Hough neighborhood.

A 16-year-old girl was grazed in the face, and a 19-year-old man was shot in the leg, WOIO-19 reported.

Additional details were not immediately released.

