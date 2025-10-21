16-year-old sentenced to life in prison for deadly shooting near Ohio high school

(DNY59/iStock)
By WHIO Staff

CUYAHOGA COUNTY — A 16-year-old boy was sentenced to life in prison for a deadly shooting near an Ohio high school.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Darien Harris pleaded guilty to one count of murder and felonious assault on Monday, WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland, reported. He was sentenced immediately after that to life in prison, with the possibility of parole after 20 years.

TRENDING STORIES:

As News Center 7 previously reported, Harris shot into a group of teen boys in front of the Euclid Fire Station in August 2024. The fire station is a block away from Euclid Middle School and Euclid High School.

Five teens were shot and transported to area hospitals. One of them, 17-year-old Sincere Rowdy, died of his injuries.

Harris, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, was arrested the day after the shooting.

WOIO reported that Harris’ case was bound over from Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court to adult court in March.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!