16-year-old sentenced to life in prison for deadly shooting near Ohio high school

CUYAHOGA COUNTY — A 16-year-old boy was sentenced to life in prison for a deadly shooting near an Ohio high school.

Darien Harris pleaded guilty to one count of murder and felonious assault on Monday, WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland, reported. He was sentenced immediately after that to life in prison, with the possibility of parole after 20 years.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Harris shot into a group of teen boys in front of the Euclid Fire Station in August 2024. The fire station is a block away from Euclid Middle School and Euclid High School.

Five teens were shot and transported to area hospitals. One of them, 17-year-old Sincere Rowdy, died of his injuries.

Harris, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, was arrested the day after the shooting.

WOIO reported that Harris’ case was bound over from Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court to adult court in March.

