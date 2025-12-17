16-year-old shot in Dayton home

A teenager was shot in a Dayton home over the weekend

DAYTON — A teenager was shot in a Dayton home over the weekend.

On Dec. 13, before 2:15 p.m., police were called to the 1000 block of Charleston Boulevard for reports of a person shot.

A group of friends was in a home when a 16-year-old boy was shot, according to Lt. Eric Sheldon with Dayton police.

The 16-year-old was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Detectives from the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit are investigating.

