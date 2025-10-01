16-year-old student dies in OVI crash in Ohio, sheriff’s office says

FILE PHOTO: Three members of the family who found reality television fame in "Meet the Putmans" were killed in a crash.

CIRCLEVILLE — A high school student is dead after an OVI crash in Ohio over the weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a social media post that the Pickaway County Communications Center received a 911 call on Saturday, Sept. 27, about a single-vehicle crash on State Route 762.

When deputies arrived, they discovered a 17-year-old was driving a 2003 Ford F-250 truck northwest on State Route 762 just south of U.S. 62 when it hit a guardrail.

TRENDING STORIES:

The truck appeared to overcorrect, lost control, and shot across the road. It came to a stop against a home on State Route 762, according to Pickaway Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey.

Drace Johnson, 16, was one of the three occupants in the truck. Medics transported him to the hospital.

Sheriff Hafey said that Johnson died from his injuries on Monday.

Our news partner, WBNS in Columbus, reports that he was a junior at Circleville High School and a member of the wrestling team.

The driver, Carson Frazier, 17, was arrested at the scene for OVI.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group