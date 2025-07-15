17-year-old girl protects 2-year-old brother when ceiling collapses on top of them

LORAIN, Ohio — A 17-year-old girl protected her 2-year-old brother when the ceiling of their apartment collapsed on them.

Two children sustained minor injuries Sunday morning after a ceiling collapsed at the Oakwood Park apartments in Lorain, CBS-affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

Danyelle Wright told WOIO-19 that her 17-year-old daughter and her 2-year-old son were sleeping in bed when it happened.

Her daughter was woken up by a cracking sound, and she jumped on top of the 2-year-old to protect him.

Seconds later, the ceiling came crashing down on top of the two children, WOIO-19 reported.

“My daughter said she heard the crash and jumped on top of him,” Wright said. “The whole ceiling is missing. I am not even exaggerating. It is the whole thing.”

Wright told WOIO-19 she considers her daughter a hero for her quick actions.

She was at work when she received the call, which left her speechless.

“I couldn’t breathe, and I couldn’t even talk to EMS,” Wright said.

Both children are okay and only suffered minor injuries, WOIO-19 reported.

“For the most part, my daughter is just in pain. Because everything fell on her back and head from covering him,” Wright said.

There was a crack in the ceiling of her daughter’s bedroom from when a tree fell on her apartment during a storm last fall, WOIO-19 reported.

“They fixed the outside roof, but not the inside of her room,” Wright said.

Wright said she believes the crack is the reason the ceiling fell on Sunday morning.

“They said that they looked in there, and there wasn’t anything wrong enough to fix the crack,” Wright said.

WOIO-19 reached out to the company that runs the apartment complex, ABC Management Company, but has not heard back.

Wright was given a temporary apartment while maintenance fixes the ceiling.

“Everybody always wants their rent, but when it comes to the maintenance of the houses, what are we doing?” Wright said.

The building department is currently investigating the collapse, according to the Lorain Fire Department.

