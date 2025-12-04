17-year-old hurt after crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A teenager was hurt in a crash in Darke County on Thursday.

At around 1:35 p.m., Darke County deputies were called to a crash in the 9200 block of State Route 571.

An initial investigation found a Blue Chevy Trailblazer driven by the 17-year-old was traveling northwest on SR-571 when an unknown vehicle was traveling southeast and went left of center coming at him, according to a media release.

The 17-year-old told deputies he swerved to avoid a crash, which caused him to run off the right side of the road, hitting a ditch and a tree before coming to rest on its passenger side.

He was taken to Wayne Hospital for suspected injuries.

