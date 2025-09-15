17-year-old killed in Dayton shooting

Alvin Ave Shooting Investigation Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A 17-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Dayton Sunday night.

As previously reported, Dayton officers responded to the 3800 block of Alvin Avenue on reports of a shooting around 8:30 p.m.

When officers got to the scene, they found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot.

The teen was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. Dayton Police Lieutenant Eric Sheldon announced on Monday that he died from his injuries.

The shooting is under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

