17-year-old local girl hospitalized after being shot at apartment complex

FILE PHOTO: 17-year-old local girl hospitalized after being shot at apartment complex

LOGAN COUNTY — A local teenager was injured after being shot at an apartment complex in Ohio early Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers responded to 911 calls of shots fired around 2:30 a.m. in Lima, according to a Lima Police Department spokesperson.

A 17-year-old Logan County girl was brought to a hospital after being shot in the neck.

She was ultimately flown to a Columbus hospital, according to WLIO TV in Lima.

TRENDING STORIES:

An initial investigation showed that two carloads of Logan County teenagers were visiting someone at an apartment complex.

As they were leaving, at least one male subject was firing shots at the SUV where the 17-year-old victim was in, the spokesperson said.

The vehicles drove the Logan County teen to the hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group