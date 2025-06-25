17-year-old motorcyclist dead after being hit by semi-truck in Warren County

FRANKLIN — A 17-year-old motorcyclist from Dayton is dead after a crash in Warren County Tuesday evening, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol spokesperson.
The crash occurred at approximately 5:12 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 123 and the Interstate 75 exit ramp in Franklin.
The spokesperson said the crash involved a Peterbilt 379 semi-truck and a Suzuki DL1000 motorcycle.
A preliminary investigation found that the semi-truck, driven by a 41-year-old Michigan man, was getting off I-75 onto SR-123 when the crash occurred. The motorcyclist was traveling south on SR-123.
The semi-truck hit the motorcycle in the intersection before hitting a raised median divider and overturning, the spokesperson said.
The motorcycle overturned after being hit and stopped on the raised median.
The 17-year-old was taken to Atrium Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, according to the spokesperson.
The teenager’s identity was not immediately available.
The semi-truck driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Lebanon Post.
