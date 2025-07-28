17-year-old shot in parking lot after fair closes in Ohio

SUMMIT COUNTY — A 17-year-old was hospitalized after being shot in the parking lot following an Ohio fair on Saturday.

Deputies responded to the Summit County Fairgrounds at 11:15 p.m. on reports of a shooting, according to Sheriff Kandy Fatheree.

The shooting happened in the parking lot after the fair closed for the day.

The sheriff’s office said in a social media post that a male suspect fired multiple shots into an occupied vehicle.

A 17-year-old male was inside that vehicle and was hit by one of the bullets.

Medics transported the victim to an Akron hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Summit County Fairgrounds also posted a statement on social media.

“We want to reassure our guests and community that your safety is our top priority,” they said. “The Sheriff’s Department responded promptly, and we are working closely with them to gather all necessary information. Additional security measures have been put in place, and we remain committed to ensuring a safe, enjoyable experience for all who attend our events.

Deputies are still looking for the shooter.

