17-year-old takes mother’s truck without permission, leads deputies on chase

By WHIO Staff

MIAMI COUNTY — A 17-year-old took his mother’s truck without permission and led deputies on a chase in Miami County early Friday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m. Miami County Deputies initiated a pursuit on Interstate 75 Southbound near the 83-mile marker.

Deputies were pursuing a 17-year-old son who took his mother’s truck without permission, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle with stop sticks, but eventually had to terminate the pursuit due to safety reasons.

No injuries were reported as a result of the pursuit.

The truck was later found abandoned near Floral Ave in Troy, according to the sheriff’s office.

The teen returned to his house, and deputies were sent to his house.

Deputies are working with the Juvenile Court and Prosecutor regarding charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

Charges are pending at this time, but Failure to comply with the Order or Signal of a Police Officer and no operator’s license are being considered.

