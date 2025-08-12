18 Communities to Offer Natural Gas Aggregation Program

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley Communications Council (MVCC) has announced a new natural gas aggregation program set to begin this fall, offering a fixed supply rate of $7.195 per MCF from Archer Energy to 18 local communities.

The program aims to provide residents and small businesses with price stability in an unpredictable natural gas market. Participating communities include Brookville, Centerville, Eaton, Englewood, Fairborn, Germantown, Huber Heights, Kettering, Miamisburg, Monroe, Moraine, New Lebanon, Oakwood, Trotwood, Troy, Union, Vandalia, and West Carrollton. Clayton and Lewisburg are considering natural gas aggregation as a ballot measure for voters in November 2025.

“Our electric aggregation program with Dynegy has saved participants nearly $350 annually since its inception in 2023,” West Carrollton City Manager Amber Holloway said. “This natural gas program continues our commitment to helping residents and small businesses access competitive rates and achieve budget stability, even in a volatile market.”

Gas supply service will begin with the November 2025 billing cycle and continue through May 2027, at which time a potential new contract term and rate will be evaluated through a competitive bid process. Eligible residents and small businesses will receive an opt-out notification letter from Archer Energy in early to mid-September.

Residents and small businesses who want to join the program do not have to do anything; they will be automatically enrolled. Anyone wishing not to participate can simply call the number listed on the letter to ‘opt out’ of the program and remain on default-service supply with CenterPoint Energy (CPE).

With the new natural gas aggregation program, MVCC aims to offer competitive rates and budget stability to residents and businesses amidst market volatility. The initiative reflects ongoing efforts to provide cost-effective energy solutions to the community.

