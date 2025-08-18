18 horses ‘in distress’ removed from area equestrian facility

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Animal CARE said they seized 18 horses from an area equestrian facility last week after responding to multiple complaints about the animals’ conditions.

Humane agents found nearly two dozen horses in distress, with two already removed and surrendered to a rescue, the animal shelter said in a social media post.

One of these horses collapsed upon the agents’ arrival and was euthanized.

The remaining 18 horses are now in foster care, receiving necessary medical attention, according to the post.

The horses were found to be severely underweight and in need of immediate medical attention.

Veterinarians have identified a need for longer-term care for these animals, who were starved not only of nutrition but also of safety and compassion, the post said.

Cincinnati Animal CARE is looking to raise $25,000 to provide for the horses’ needs, including specialized feed, veterinary care, and medications.

The animal shelter said that while the investigation into the facility is ongoing, all horses have been removed.

With the community’s support, Cincinnati Animal CARE aims to restore the health and well-being of these horses, providing them with a hopeful future.

