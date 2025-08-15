18-year-old arrested for reportedly bringing gun to local high school, records show

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — An 18-year-old man was arrested at a Dayton Public Schools high school after he allegedly brought a gun on campus, according to a Dayton Police Department report.

Dayton police responded to a weapons complaint at Belmont High School on Thursday.

The report doesn’t list the man’s name; however, Montgomery County Jail records show that Bryce Hall, 18, was arrested at Belmont High School around 11 a.m.

Hall is booked on aggravated menacing, carrying a concealed weapon and possess deadly weapon in school charges, jail records show.

This is the first week back for Dayton Public Schools students.

Records show that Hall is scheduled to appear in court on Friday afternoon.

News Center 7 is working to learn if Hall is a DPS student.

We will continue to follow this story.

