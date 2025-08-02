18-year-old careflighted after being ejected from vehicle during crash in Darke County

CareFlight Staff Photo
By WHIO Staff

DARKE COUNTY — An 18-year-old was flown to the hospital after he was ejected from a car during a crash in Darke County early Saturday morning.

Around 1:38 a.m. Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 2100 block of Hollansburg-Richmond Road on reports of a crash.

The preliminary investigation shows that a Red Honda Fit, driven by 18-year-old Nathan Wiedmaier of Greenville, was traveling north on Hollansburg-Richmond Road.

Wiedmaier failed to control the car and drove off the left side of the roadway.

The car rolled several times before Wiedmaier was ejected.

Wiedmaier was flown to Miami Valley Hospital by Careflight. Details on his condition are not available at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

