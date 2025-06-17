18-year-old high school graduate dies in Ohio mass shooting

COLUMBUS — A high school graduate has died after an Ohio mass shooting last weekend.

Columbus Police identified the victim as 18-year-old Jusiah Mason, who recently graduated from Beechcroft High School in Columbus, according to our news partner, WBNS-TV.

He just turned 18 years old two weeks ago, his family said.

As previously reported by News Center 7, officers responded at around 3:15 a.m. to South Ludlow and West Town streets in Columbus on reports of a shooting.

Police initially said there was a large group of people at the scene, and a vehicle fled the area soon after shots were fired, WBNS said.

A Columbus Police sergeant said “several individuals in several vehicles” were in the area and “a lot of shots were fired,” WBNS said.

He added that all the shooting victims were either 17 or 18 years old.

The sergeant said the conditions for all but one were described as stable, WBNS reported.

The shooting remains under investigation.

