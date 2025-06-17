18-year-old high school graduate dies in Ohio mass shooting

18-year-old high school graduate dies in Ohio mass shooting Douglas Sacha/Getty Images/STOCK (Douglas Sacha/Getty Images)
By WHIO Staff

COLUMBUS — A high school graduate has died after an Ohio mass shooting last weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Columbus Police identified the victim as 18-year-old Jusiah Mason, who recently graduated from Beechcroft High School in Columbus, according to our news partner, WBNS-TV.

He just turned 18 years old two weeks ago, his family said.

As previously reported by News Center 7, officers responded at around 3:15 a.m. to South Ludlow and West Town streets in Columbus on reports of a shooting.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police initially said there was a large group of people at the scene, and a vehicle fled the area soon after shots were fired, WBNS said.

A Columbus Police sergeant said “several individuals in several vehicles” were in the area and “a lot of shots were fired,” WBNS said.

He added that all the shooting victims were either 17 or 18 years old.

The sergeant said the conditions for all but one were described as stable, WBNS reported.

The shooting remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!