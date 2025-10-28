18-year-old killed in head-on crash involving semi in Miami County

18-year-old killed in head-on crash involving semi in Miami County FILE PHOTO. (Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI COUNTY — An 18-year-old was killed in a head-on crash involving a semi truck in Miami County on Monday afternoon.

Around 12:37 p.m., deputies with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to West State Route 41 near the 4600 block in Concord Township on reports of a crash.

Upon arrival, first responders found a Toyota Highlander off the north side of the roadway with heavy front-end damage, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the Toyota, 18-year-old Storm Domingo Mote of Greenville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mote was the only occupant in the Toyota.

A Kenworth semi-truck with an attached trailer was located off the south side of the roadway.

The driver of the semi was transported to Kettering Health Troy with non-life-threatening injuries.

A witness who was traveling behind the semi-truck told deputies that the Toyota crossed left of center and struck the semi head-on.

The crash remains under investigation by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

