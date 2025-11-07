18-year-old man thrown from vehicle, 2 juveniles injured after vehicle overturns

CLERMONT COUNTY — An 18-year-old man was thrown from a vehicle, and 2 juveniles were injured after a vehicle overturned in Clermont County.

Around 12:47 a.m. Friday, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers were dispatched to State Route 133 near milepost 12 in Clermont County on reports of a crash.

The preliminary investigation showed that a Ford Explorer Sport Trac, driven by 18-year-old Brayden Roehm of Moscow, Ohio, was driving Northbound on SR 133.

The vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.

Roehm was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle.

Roehm was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center by UC Air Care with serious injuries.

Two juvenile passengers in Roehm’s vehicle were taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital by ground medics.

The crash remains under investigation.

