18-year-old woman suffers life-threatening injuries after hit by 2 cars

18-year-old woman suffers life-threatening injuries after hit by 2 cars (Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

TOLEDO — An 18-year-old woman was hit by two vehicles as she walked across the street in Toledo.

The woman was crossing the Densmore Dr. intersection by Westgate Village Shopping Center around 4 pm on Thursday, according to our CBS news affiliate, WTOL.

The woman was hit by a car that was heading west on Central Ave.

The impact from the crash threw her into the westbound curb, where another car hit her.

She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Neither driver of the two cars nor their passengers were injured in the crash.

