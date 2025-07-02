19-year-old accused of shooting man driving on I-70

INDIANAPOLIS — A 19-year-old accused of shooting a man driving on Interstate 70 has been arrested, according to a spokesperson with the Indiana State Police.

The shooting occurred on I-70 near Shadeland Avenue in Indianapolis on June 28 around 5:30 p.m.

When troopers arrived on scene, they found a man inside a Toyota Camry with a gunshot wound on his right shoulder, the spokesperson said.

Several bullet holes were also found on the side of the car.

Indiana State Police detectives arrived on scene not long after and got information on a possible suspect vehicle.

Johnathan Avila-Molina, 19, of Indianapolis, was arrested on July 1 for charges related to the shooting, the spokesperson said.

Avila-Molina was booked into the Marion County Jail and faces preliminary charges of attempted murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.

While investigating, authorities seized several guns and a juvenile was arrested for possession of a firearm.

The victim has since been treated and released from an area hospital.

