19-year-old arrested after ‘shootout’ at UD party to remain in jail awaiting trial

Federal court documents reveal new information about a shooting at a Halloween party on the University of Dayton’s campus.

DAYTON — Federal court documents reveal additional information about a 19-year-old facing charges after a shooting at a Halloween party on the University of Dayton’s campus.

Court records filed in the Southern District of Ohio indicate that federal investigators said this incident was a “shootout.”

As previously reported on News Center 7, Dylan Hiner, 19, is facing federal weapons charges in connection with the shooting, according to court records.

A 19-year-old student was shot along Evanston Avenue during a party in the UD student neighborhood on November 1. She sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

A federal judge ordered that Hiner stay in the Shelby County Jail as he awaits trial.

“The Court is gravely concerned that Defendant’s past use of firearms and his apparent attitude toward them pose a significant risk of danger to the community,” court documents state.

Hiner was on pretrial release for weapon-related charges during the time of the shooting and on probation for a misdeamoner conviction in municipal court.

A 17-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl, and a 15-year-old boy were also arrested in connection with this shooting. Their identities haven’t been released at this time.

None of the people facing charges is affiliated with the University of Dayton.

A spokesperson with Dayton police said three of the four arrested are believed to have a direct involvement in the shooting.

However, questions remain about whether any of the people arrested are believed to be the person who shot the student.

Federal records indicate that investigators reviewed security camera footage on Evanston Avenue to identify the suspects.

The cameras also captured footage of a group of people inside a sedan in the parking lot behind 15 Evanston Avenue.

The University of Dayton will hold a town hall meeting on Sunday.

