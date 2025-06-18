19-year-old man responsible for ‘well over’ 100 graffiti tags in Dayton, police say

'Supa' tags in Dayton (Courtesy of the Dayton Police Department)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Police have found the person they say is responsible for over 100 graffiti tags across Dayton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins talks to police about their efforts to catch the alleged serial graffiti artist LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:30.

TRENDING STORIES:

19-year-old Roman Baumer, of Englewood, is accused of spray painting the word ‘Supa’ on several buildings, according to Dayton Police Department Major Brian Johns.

Johns added that the department counted “well over” 100 ‘Supa’ tags in the city.

“If you’re in Dayton, if you’re outside of Dayton, if you’re aware of a ‘Supa’ tag, please let us know and we will have Roman work on covering it up,” Johns said.

The department is looking to bring back its graffiti task force, despite it being inactive for years.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!