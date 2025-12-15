19-year-old man seriously injured after being hit by car; Troopers looking for driver involved

CLARK COUNTY — A 19-year-old man was seriously injured after he was hit by a car in Clark County Sunday night, an Ohio State Highway Patrol spokesperson said.

The crash happened on East National Road near Center Street in Harmony Township.

A preliminary investigation found that a vehicle was traveling westbound on East National Road when the driver hit the man and left the scene, the spokesperson said.

The man was walking westbound on East National Road when he was hit by a car.

Medics transported the man to Springfield Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, the spokesperson said.

Evidence from the scene indicates that the crash happened before 10:50 p.m. and possibly involved a silver Hyundai Sonata between the years 2006 and 2010.

Anyone who has information about the involved car, driver, or crash is asked to contact the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Springfield Post at 937-323-9781.

