19-year-old woman killed, 2 others injured after pick-up truck goes off roadway

CLERMONT COUNTY — A 19-year-old woman was killed, and two others were seriously injured after a pick-up truck went off the road and struck two utility poles on Friday afternoon.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 3:23 p.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers were dispatched to State Route 749 in Clermont County on reports of a crash.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Police looking for woman suspected of taking cash left by another customer at self-checkout
- At least 1 taken to hospital after wrong-way crash on I-75 in Moraine
- 90-year-old shot, killed by police in Ohio neighborhood
The preliminary investigation revealed that a pick-up truck, driven by 75-year-old William Gabriel of Amelia, was traveling eastbound on SR-749 when it drove off the right side of the roadway.
The truck then struck two utility poles before coming to a final rest off the roadway.
Gabriel had two occupants in the truck with him, 19-year-old Natalie Gilreath of Cincinnati and 21-year-old Trail Shelton of Amelia.
Gabriel and Shelton both sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital.
Gilreath sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Gilreath was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. It is unclear if Gabriel or Shelton were wearing a seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation at this time.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group