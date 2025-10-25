19-year-old woman killed, 2 others injured after pick-up truck goes off roadway

19-year-old woman killed, 2 others injured after pick-up truck goes off roadway (Cox Media Group Ohio/archives)
CLERMONT COUNTY — A 19-year-old woman was killed, and two others were seriously injured after a pick-up truck went off the road and struck two utility poles on Friday afternoon.

Around 3:23 p.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers were dispatched to State Route 749 in Clermont County on reports of a crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a pick-up truck, driven by 75-year-old William Gabriel of Amelia, was traveling eastbound on SR-749 when it drove off the right side of the roadway.

The truck then struck two utility poles before coming to a final rest off the roadway.

Gabriel had two occupants in the truck with him, 19-year-old Natalie Gilreath of Cincinnati and 21-year-old Trail Shelton of Amelia.

Gabriel and Shelton both sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

Gilreath sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gilreath was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. It is unclear if Gabriel or Shelton were wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

