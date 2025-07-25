19-year-old’s death under investigation in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ind. — Police are investigating after a 19-year-old woman was found dead in Richmond Thursday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Richmond Police Department, along with Richmond Fire Department medics, responded to the emergency call involving an unconscious and unresponsive female on S. 10th Street shortly after 11 a.m.

Upon arrival, medics confirmed that the woman was deceased, the department shared on social media.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police identified her as 19-year-old Caleigh Lindsay.

The Richmond Police Department’s Investigative Services Division (ISD) was requested due to the circumstances observed at the scene.

“Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of this young woman. We know the community has many questions, and we are committed to a thorough and transparent investigation. The Richmond Police Department will continue to work closely with our local and state partners to determine exactly what occurred,” Chief of Police Kyle Weatherly said.

The case remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group