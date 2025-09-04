2 18-year-olds killed in fiery Labor Day crash identified

Police lights stock photo (zef art - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — The two 18-year-old men killed in a fiery crash on Labor Day have been identified.

Carter Dirksen and Connor Collins, both of Minster, were identified on Thursday by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

As previously reported, the pair was killed in a crash on State Route 362 near Milepost 1 in Auglaize County on Monday morning.

An initial investigation indicated that a 2017 BMW 300, driven by Dirksen, was going north on SR 362 when it failed to negotiate a turn.

The BMW went off the right side of the road and hit a tree before catching fire.

The crash remains under investigation.

