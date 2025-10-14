2 accused of breaking into locked cabinets, stealing Apple products at Walmart

BEAVERCREEK — Police are searching for two men who they said stole multiple Apple products.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Oct. 9, two males broke into the locked cabinet at the Walmart on Pentagon Road and took Apple products, according to the Beavercreek Police Department.

TRENDING STORIES:

The men then exited the store.

Anyone with information who can identify the men pictured is asked to call the police at 937 426-1225. You can remain anonymous.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group