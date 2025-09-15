2 adults, 1 child hospitalized after house fire in Ohio

By WHIO Staff

LANCASTER — Two adults and a child were hospitalized after a house fire in Ohio on Saturday.

The Lancaster Police Department wrote in a social media post that officers received a 911 call around 2:50 p.m. about a house fire.

When firefighters arrived, they assumed command of the scene.

Medics transported a man and a woman to the hospital while a child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, according to Lancaster Police.

All three people are listed in stable condition.

Our news partner, WBNS in Columbus, reports that the American Red Cross will assist the resident after they are released from the hospital.

Police also told WBNS that preliminary findings did not reveal anything suspicious. They said it may have been caused by an electrical issue.

